Bellevue Man Facing Drug Charges after Welfare Check

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Bellevue man is looking at more charges after deputies found him slumped behind the wheel of an SUV Wednesday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies had stopped to do a welfare check a little after 1 a.m. on the side of a Bellevue street and found Nicholas Hoskins, age 29, slumped in the drivers seat. Deputies found out Hoskins was wanted in Ada County for failure to appear. During a search of the SUV, deputies allegedly found controlled substances, alcohol, and drug paraphernalia. Hoskins is now facing charges of felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor open container.