Bellevue Marshall Accused of Delivering Marijuana On Duty

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The marshal for the city of Bellevue is facing felony drug charges and is behind bars in the Blaine County Jail.

Idaho State Police announced Wednesday morning that William Scaggs, 36, is facing a single charge of delivery of a controlled substance, specifically marijuana following his arrest on Tuesday night, October 13, at the Blaine County Sheriff's office. ISP said a tip is what sparked the investigation into Scaggs, of Camas County, and allege he delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

The Bellevue Marshal's Office released a brief statement on the arrest of Scaggs on social media saying, "As an agency we are shocked and horrified by the charges. The absolute breech of the public trust that has taken place is atrocious to us. As a department we will be working to repair the trust and respect for the citizens." The Marshal's office said Scaggs is on administrative leave and appointed Assistant Chief Mynde Heil as the Interim Marshal.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney assisted ISP with the investigation.