BLM Implements Seasonal Road Closures in South Hills

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX) – Seasonal road closures in the South Hills started Friday.

The seasonal closure is in an effort to protect wintering big game animals, according to a Facebook post by Idaho Fish and Game. The closure applies to all motorized vehicles except those specifically authorized to access the area.

The Bureau of Land Management will close the roads until March 15.

Roads and trail offshoots affected by closure include Dry Creek, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs (beginning 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road) and North Cottonwood Creek.