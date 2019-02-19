Blue Lakes Dutch Bros. Projected To Open In Spring Despite Snow

Greg Jannetta

The recent series of snow storms in the Magic Valley has resulted in less and less activity at the site of the future Twin Falls Dutch Bros. location. A chat this morning with an employee at the company's headquarters led me to believe the new coffee stop will be ready in the spring.

"We are projected to open still in May or June," said a very enthusiastic female I spoke with at the Dutch Bros. Corporate Headquarters in Grants Pass, Oregon. The new location will be on Blue Lakes Boulevard, right next to The Anchor Bistro And Bar.

Greg Jannetta

Greg Jannetta

I asked the staffer how many people the location will likely employ when the new business opens.

"It depends on the city, the traffic and the location. Probably close to twenty." she said.

The Blue Lakes Dutch Bros. will be the second shop in Twin Falls, with the other location being on Pole Line Road. The company has eight other locations in Idaho, outside of Twin Falls.