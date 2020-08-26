Boat Ramp at Magic Reservoir Being Repaired

WEST MAGIC, Idaho (KLIX)-Work has started on a boat ramp at Magic Reservoir that will better accommodate fisherman and boaters.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said work had to wait until water levels were low enough at the Lava Point boat ramp, work started August 24. Right now the entire boat ramp is inaccessable by boats because water levels are extremely low.

Crews will replace damaged areas to the ramp and two new eight foot by 20 foot floating docks will be added to help launch boats. Work is expected to be completed later this fall.

Idaho Fish and Game explains where the funding is coming from:

"Funding for the project is through the Dingell – Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Fund, matched by Fish and Game license funds through a cost share grant. The portion of the project funded by federal Dingell - Johnson funds are derived from revenues from manufacturers’ excise taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle, yachts and pleasure craft and a portion of the gasoline fuel tax attributed to small engines and motorboats, which are deposited or transferred into the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."