Boise Man Arrested in Connection to Lincoln Statue Vandalism

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man is facing several charges related to the vandalism of a statue of Abraham Lincoln in a city park.

According to Boise Police Department, 37-year-old Terry Wilson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor injuring monuments, ornaments, and public improvements, resisting and obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bill Colley

Wilson was arrested in connection with the February 1, vandalism of the Seated Lincoln bronze statue in Julia Davis Park. At the time paint, feces and signs were removed from the statue. According to Boise Police, investigators used physical and electronic evidence to identify suspects in the vandalism case.

A warrant was issued for Wilson and when officers located him he allegedly ran. Eventually officers caught Wilson after a short chance and took him into custody. Boise Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

