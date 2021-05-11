Boise Man Catches Record Carp in the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise angler has set a new state record for the largest carp caught with a hook and reel.

Idaho Fish and Game

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Henry Charlier hooked a 34-pound common carp just below the CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River May 3. The previous record-setting fish came in four pounds lighter at 30 pounds, caught by Alexander Veenstra in December 2020.

Charlier set the record using rod and reel, a more challenging feat when it comes to catching carp. Typically people use bow and arrow to get carp. Several years ago Idaho Fish and Game split the record catches between conventional tackle and the use of a bow and arrow. Charlier told Idaho Fish and Game he enjoys the challenge using rod and reel to catch carp.

Idaho Fish and Game said carp originated in Asia, made their way to Europe in the 12th and 13th centuries, and then were likely brought to the United States from Germany in the late 1800s. Eventually the big fish made it to Idaho and spread throughout the Snake River.

