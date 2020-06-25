Boise Man Charged with Vandalizing Liberty Bell

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 64-year-old Boise man has been charged with vandalizing the Liberty Bell that sits in front of the Idaho Statehouse.

Idaho State Police said a trooper issued a citation for malicious injury to property to Tim Jones for allegedly scratching an expletive into the replica bell on the Statehouse steps on June 20.

ISP said witnesses quickly reported the vandalism and state workers were able to repair most of the damage done on the bell. Troopers thanked the people who came forward with information that resulted in the citation.

Jones will have to appear in court on a later date to face the charge.