Boise Police Dog Hit with Metal Pipe During Suspect Takedown

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise police dog was injured while helping take down an erratic suspect accused of destroying property Sunday afternoon.

According to the Boise Police Department, on Sunday, April 18, officers were called to a report of a man acting erratic, destroying sprinklers, a fence, mailbox, and throwing rocks and sticks at cars. The officers found the individual, 41-year-old Nickolous Mcmanus, of Boise near 18th and Franklin holding a metal pipe about 3 to 4 feet long.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation as the Mcmanus allegedly became more aggressive. Another officer was called in with a K9 to help. The K9 Rico went after the man who hit stuck him with the pipe and ran away. Rico was again used again a second time to take down Mcmanus successfully.

Rico was treated for minor injuries and a concussion, but released later to his handler for recovery. Mcmanus is facing two felony counts of assault or battery up certain personnel, resisting or obstructing officers and several other charges.

