BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Police in the Treasure Valley are searching for a person of interest caught on surveillance camera after a reported kidnapping and sex assault Wednesday evening.

According to the Boise Police Department, the victim claims a man approached her vehicle in a parking lot at around 7:35 p.m. and forced his way in and told her to drive to another area in Ada County where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police say the suspect then forced the woman to drive back to the initial location and fled the area.

The victim told police she noticed a holster on the man and thought he was armed. Once authorities were called they were able to get surveillance video of a person of interest in this case and have been actively searching for him.

Police described him as: "white male adult with red hair. It’s believed he has a large colorful tattoo on his forearm. He is also believed to be driving a small grey SUV."

People are encouraged to call police at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers 208- 343-COPS (2677).