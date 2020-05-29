Boise State Broncos Land In Top 25 In Preseason Poll

A recently released college football poll from one of the country's top sports affiliates has named the Boise State Broncos a top 25 contender for the upcoming season.

A new CBS sports football poll was recently created which ranked the 130 teams in the National Collegiate Athletic Association from top to bottom has the Boise State Broncos at #22 presently. The Broncos finished the 2019 season with a record of 12-2, and finished with a #23 ranking in the Associated Press' poll.

Following the season, three BSU players were drafted into the National Football League this past April. Wide receiver John Hightower was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Curtis Weaver was nabbed by the Miami Dolphins and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland went to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Boise State Broncos season is set to begin on September 5 with a home game against Georgia Southern. The broncos also play Air Force, Florida State and Marshall in the first month of the season. To view the complete roster for the 2020 team, click here.

There are still major questions left unanswered as to how the season will be conducted when it comes to the safety of the fans with the spread of the Coronavirus showing no definitive signs of slowing. It's not known if stadiums will put limits on ticket sales in order to curb overcrowding, or just carry out business as usual.

The annual Boise State spring game held each year in April was a no go due to the pandemic. The number one ranked team in the new CBS poll is LSU, with Akron receiving the final spot at #130.