Three Former Boise State Broncos Taken In NFL Draft

Three former Boise State Broncos were taken in the NFL draft that began this past Thursday. A defensive end, a wide receiver and an offensive lineman, who played for Boise State last season, now have new jobs in the National Football League.

The 2020 NFL draft came to a conclusion on April 25. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, fans were not allowed to attend the event as they have been for the past few decades. The first NFL draft was held 86 years ago in Philadelphia.

Being a Philadelphia Eagles fan, I couldn't be more excited that my team scooped up one of Boise State's best players over the past couple seasons. The Eagles drafted wide receiver John Hightower in the fifth round (168th pick). Hightower, 23, stands at 6'2", 170 pounds, and led the BSU receiving core in 2019 with over 940 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hightower is one of three receivers taken in this year's draft by Philadelphia, who have desperately needed help at the position in recent years. Hightower totaled more than 1,700 yards catching, and 16 touchdowns, in the last two seasons with Boise State.

The first pick in this year's draft was made by the Cincinnati Bengals. They selected former LSU quarterback, and national champion, Joe Burrow.

The other two broncos taken in this year's NFL draft were defensive end Curtis Weaver (Miami, pick #164), and offensive lineman, Ezra Cleveland (Minnesota, pick #26).