Boise State Football Returns To Twin Falls Radio This Weekend

It's been more than eight months since Boise State Broncos fans had the chance to watch their team in action. The Broncos ended 2017 with a Las Vegas Bowl victory over the Oregon Ducks on December 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Broncos, who are returning 10 of 11 defensive starters this year, begin the regular season this Saturday, September 1, with a road game at Troy. Boise State enters the season ranked 22nd.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien has returning to lead the Broncos offensively, and head coach Bryan Harsin enters his fifth year in command of the squad. Harsin spent ten years as an assistant at Boise State before landing the head coaching job in 2013.

Saturday's game can be heard on 98.3 FM , "The Snake," Twin Falls Classic Rock Station, with pre-game beginning at 3 PM. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM.