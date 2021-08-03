Boise Woman Faces 20 Years in Prison for Importing Bath Salts

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old Idaho woman could spend up to 20 years in a federal prison for importing illegal bath salts into the country. According to the Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. Jennifer Niemann, of Boise pleaded guilty to importation of a controlled substance after being indicted by a federal grand jury in April this year.

In 2019 Niemann had ordered a-PHP, bath salts, out of the Netherlands that was intercepted by the United States Customs and Border Protection at a mail facility in California, according to court documents. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and United States Postal Inspectors spoke with Niemann in July of 2019, when she admitted to using Bitcoin to buy the bath salts.

When she is sentenced later this fall, Niemann could be sent to prison for a maximum of 20 years, pay a one million dollar fine, and have to serve a minimum of three years of supervised release.

