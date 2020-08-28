Bowe Bergdahl Loses Appeal

Bowe Bergdahl may be headed for the Supreme Court. For the past year the long time Blaine County resident has been seeking clemency after a conviction in a military court. Bergdahl vanished from his post while serving with the U.S Army in Afghanistan. Five years later, then President Barack Obama negotiated a trade with Taliban forces. SGT Bergdahl had fallen into terrorist hands and held captive. He says in a cage. The swap involved the release of several Taliban cutthroats.

According to Fox News, Bergdahl’s appeal for clemency and restoration of his reputation has been rejected.

It’s believed they later returned to the battlefield. Bergdahl was labeled a deserter and could have served prison time. Instead, he was busted down in rank to Private, forfeited back pay and received a dishonorable discharge, however.

The soldier argued his case was tainted by President Trump. While a candidate and later in office, Mr. Trump freely called Bergdahl a traitor.

Several families maintain their loved ones were killed in the weeks after Bergdahl left his post. This after searches were conducted for him when some believe he had been kidnapped by the enemy.

Fox Radio News reports the Hailey man still has one last option. Attempting to get his case before the Supreme Court of the United States. It’s not an easy task as many cases are rejected by the court without ever having any arguments.

Since his return from captivity, Bergdahl has mostly kept a low profile. Many people believe the Obama White House made a serious mistake in the trade and didn’t expect blowback from the families of the deserter’s now dead comrades.