Brawl At Jerome Fairgrounds Ends In Multiple Arrests

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people are facing felonies and misdemeanors after a drunken brawl with Jerome County Deputies Saturday evening at an event at the county fairgrounds. According to the Jerome County Sheriffs Office, five deputies were working security for a dance and horse race at the Jerome County Fairground when they attempted to break up a fight that escalated. Eventually several other agencies responded as a crowd surrounded the officers, including the Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff Office and Idaho State Police. The Jerome County Sheriffs Office said the deputies had stuff thrown at them and one officer was punched in the face. One person was shot with a bean bag round, but no officer or other person were seriously injured. About nine people were arrested and charged with crimes of battery on an officer and disorderly conduct. The sheriffs office estimates there was some where between 500 to 1000 people at the event that had been selling alcohol.

