Bruce Willis’s Idaho Airport a Step Closer to Take-Off

Camas County Commissioners appear to be giving the launch order for the project. However, I would label this tentative. There still needs to be “written findings of fact and conclusions of law” as one source explains. Then there would be a 28 day window for appeals. That is, assuming anyone would want to interfere with the jobs the project would create.

People generally don’t invest money in projects without some research about potential need and a return on investment.

The idea of a small airfield has been a goal of the actor for many years and he isn’t asking for massive taxpayer handouts. He’s willing to pump his own money into a project. One likely to give the local economy a boost.

But go ahead. Fill in the blank:

“We don’t need _______ ___________ ________!”

People generally don’t invest money in projects without some research about potential need and a return on investment.

Some months ago I posted a picture of a car was on this website and several people chimed in and explained we didn’t need another. Do you really believe someone just simply always wanted to operate a car wash and spent a few hundred thousand dollars on the project? Or does market research show there is a growing customer base? If you’re borrowing for a project, the lender wants the research and a business plan.

The new airport would be located east of Fairfield. Ten miles east to be accurate and one mile north of Route 20. It would provide private air service. From the planned location, it would be a short hop up the highway to Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

I do acknowledge some of the griping comes from people without private planes. Just remember, the rich spend money here and they’ve got a lot to spend.

And don’t make Bruce angry. Hans Gruber learned the hard way.