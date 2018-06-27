Brush Fire ‘Moving Pretty Quickly’ in Jerome County

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. : The Kuhn Fire, which was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday southeast of the Flying J in Jerome, has now burned about 50 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire is mostly out and firefighters are mopping up hot spots. They hope to call containment on the fire by 5 p.m. today. No structures have been threatened by the blaze, the BLM said, and its cause is still undetermined.

Original story

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze that was reported late this morning in Jerome County.

The Kuhn Fire, just southeast of the Flying J, has so far burned about 15 acres, said Kelsey Brizendine, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management.

“It’s moving pretty quickly,” she said. “It’s got a pretty good head on it.”

Four engines from Twin Falls and Shoshone are on scene, but additional engines have been ordered to help fight the blaze.

The fire is burning in grass and brush. Brizendine, who was still on her way to the fire a little before noon, said that as far as she knew no structures were in danger. Fire investigators are also en route.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.