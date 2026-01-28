Bryan Hyde isn’t a candidate. Over the weekend, a mutual friend raised Bryan’s name as a possible candidate for the state legislature. Bryan lives in Jerome County, which is part of LD26. It comprises Jerome. Lincoln and Blaine Counties. Unlike much of southern Idaho, it’s not guaranteed Republican territory. Blaine County has a large chunk of the registered Democrats in the region. They turn out in high numbers, whereas the turnout in Jerome County is historically low. By the way, if you stay home, you shouldn’t complain.

Is There a Boomlet for Bryan?

Bryan told me today he was unaware that he had an interest. You know him from his work as a broadcaster and podcaster in Idaho and Utah. He would bring some name recognition. The attempt to draft him was brought about by a confused field for the upcoming May GOP primary in District 26B. Jack Nelsen told me a couple of months ago that his wife wouldn’t be happy if he sought another term, but he’s listed as a candidate. The other names are Jeffrey Emerick (Who?), and Lyle Johnstone, one of the founders of the Magic Valley Liberty Alliance.

People Don't Want Crazy but Sane

Here’s what I know from talks with people behind the scenes. A powerful business interest informed me it wanted an alternative to Nelsen, but not Johnstone. I’m not sure if it’s Emerick. I believe Hyde’s name was then floated as a choice, and because Bryan has a much more diplomatic personality, and he’s a known entity as a conservative.

I spoke with Bryan this morning. He’s in New Mexico, but will be returning to Idaho shortly. I detected no interest, but there may be more when he returns. I’m writing to gauge the level.