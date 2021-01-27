Buhl Teen Missing Since January 22nd

A teenage girl from Buhl has been missing since January 22nd and the Buhl Police Department is asking for your help.

16 year old Hailee May Anderson-Gill is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5"3 and weights approximately 175 pounds. Hailee does have a tattoo on her right arm that is an "A" and a tattoo on her right shoulder.

If you have any information on where Hailee may be or have seen her please contact the Buhl Police Department at (208) 543-4200.

