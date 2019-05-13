Buhl, Twin Falls Auto Offices to Close for a Day for Training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A couple of Department of Motor Vehicle licensing offices will close for a day this week for training.

The Buhl auto and driver's license office will close on Wednesday, May 15, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. It will resume normal business hours the following day.

The Twin Falls auto license office will close all day on Thursday, and will reopen for business on Friday. The Twin Falls driver’s license office, however, will be open both days, the transportation department said.