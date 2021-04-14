Buy Or Sell Memorabilia At Boise Sports Collectibles Show May 1

For fans of sports collectibles, an event where dozens of vendors will be on hand selling rare and valuable cards, figures and other memorabilia is taking place in less than three weeks in Boise.

I've been collecting sports memorabilia for more than 30 years, and while I don't own anything that would fetch a substantial amount of money, for many collectors like myself, it's not about money but more nostalgia. There are certain items that I own that are valued at less than $100 in price guides, that I wouldn't part with for fifty times the amount. The memories of growing up with such items are far too valuable themselves.

The annual Boise Sports Cards Memorabilia Show is May 1, 2021, at the Riverside Hotel, located at 2900 East Chinden Blvd. The event will take place from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Admission to the show is free of charge.

Vendor booths are still available for those who want to purchase a table to sell their own collectibles. Having attended many of these events myself, I can tell you that it's not a bad idea to bring along an item or two yourself that you might be looking to unload, as it's hard for collectors to ignore items they really want to get their hands on. You may want to call ahead of time to make sure it is allowed, but no information that discourages people from bringing personal items is mentioned on the website.

For questions regarding the upcoming show, call 208-761-1457.

