Caldwell Man Killed in Crash Near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 75-year-old Caldwell man died after crashing into the side of a mountain near Stanley on Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, Paul Vestal had been headed north in the early morning on Idaho Highway 75 east of Stanley in a newer Ford F-150 when it went off the road, through Basin Creek and hit the side of the mountain.

ISP said Vestal hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

