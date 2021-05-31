Caldwell Man Killed in Crash Near Stanley

Getty Images/iStockphoto

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 75-year-old Caldwell man died after crashing into the side of a mountain near Stanley on Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, Paul Vestal had been headed north in the early morning on Idaho Highway 75 east of Stanley in a newer Ford F-150 when it went off the road, through Basin Creek and hit the side of the mountain.

ISP said Vestal hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope

Filed Under: crash, fatality, Hwy75, Idaho State Police, Stanley
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top