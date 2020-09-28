Caldwell Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Gem County

SAND HALLOW, Idaho (KLIX)-A Caldwell man was killed when his motorcycle struck a pickup pulling out of a driveway in Gem County Friday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 7:22 p.m. September 25, 33-year-old Nicholas Schnoeblen, was on a 2003 Honda Motorcycle headed east on Dobie Road near Cloud Court when he hit a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Austin Milburn, 28, of Caldwell, came out of a driveway.

ISP said in a statement Schnoeblen died at the scene, the driver of the pickup and a passenger were not injured. The crash is under investigation.