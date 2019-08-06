Caldwell Man Killed When Motorcycle Strikes Truck

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a Caldwell man died when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a semi-truck late Monday night on Interstate 84.

21-year-old Eric Hauser died when his 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the trailer the semi was pulling at just before 10 p.m. in Caldwell, according to Idaho State Police.

The young man had been wearing a helmet, the driver of the semi was not injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours during the investigation.