California Man Dies While BASE Jumping at Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A 38-year-old California man who was BASE jumping at the Perrine Bridge plunged to his death on Monday after releasing his chute too late.

The incident happened just after noon today, according to Lori Stewart, spokeswoman with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. She said in a statement on Monday afternoon that nearby kayakers helped pull the man to shore and his wife started CPR on him while they waited for emergency crews to arrive.

County deputies and Magic Valley Paramedics arrived at the scene by boat. They pronounced 38-year-old Brandon J. Chance dead at the scene. Twin Falls police and Air St. Luke’s also responded.

Chance was BASE jumping with his wife, Stewart said.