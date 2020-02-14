California Man Struck While Walking on North Idaho Interstate

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was hit by a truck Thursday evening on a busy north Idaho interstate.

According to Idaho State Police, Eduardo Quezada-Pelayo, 22, of Hesperia, California was struck by a semi-truck while waling in the westbound right lane on Interstate 90 in Post Falls, Feb. 13. ISP is not sure why Quezada-Pelayo had been walking on the interstate, he was taken to Kootenai Health were he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and ISP is asking for anyone who witnessed it to call them with information.