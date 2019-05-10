California Trucker Sentenced to Jail for Fatal Highway 93 Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A California truck driver is spending time behind bars in the Twin Falls County Jail for vehicular manslaughter after a crash last December that killed two people on Highway 93.

According to court documents, Prabhdeep Maan, of Fresno, entered a guilty plea in March to two charges of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for the December 16 crash that killed Samuel Guiterrez Marin and German Nava-Zamora. The two men were in a Volvo sedan when Maan, driving a semi-trailer, tried to pass another semi about three miles south of Rogerson and hit the car head-on, according to Idaho State Police, both men died at the scene.

A judge sentenced Maan this week to a year in jail for each charge, but suspended 300 days for each charge making the time in jail 65 days. Maan will have to serve a two year probation period and pay a fine. Northbound lanes of Highway 93 were blocked for four hours while the crash was cleared.