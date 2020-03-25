Californians May be Coming to Idaho to Escape COVID-19

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Parking at a grocery store Tuesday I spotted the license plates. Two cars with California tags. Now, these could be people who haven’t gotten around to the DMV yet and made it official. Or perhaps they’re disease refugees! I’m not kidding. You can read about them by clicking this link. The Los Angeles Times explains many of them are trying to escape the big cities and believe they’ll also find freedom from COVID-19.

In the event someday of a societal collapse, people will be on the road in droves and many will be hungry. They won’t all be California flower children.

Last week a caller told me he thought he was seeing an increase in plates from California, Oregon and Washington. On the day I saw the times story, a woman wrote me and explained her son in Astoria insists the place is being overrun by people fleeing Seattle.

This morning, I watched the economist Peter Morici on TV. He believes many of the cases we’re seeing in the Intermountain West are people leaving New York and bringing the virus here.

This isn’t unusual behavior in a disease outbreak. People sometimes have selfish reasons or are operating on fear. Historically, this is how many plagues have spread.

The writer at the Times says some mountain communities in California are asking people to stay away.

