Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead at 20

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away in his sleep at the age of 20 on July 6. He suffered from an ongoing medical condition.

His family confirmed the news in a statement released to ABC News.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family spokesperson said. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce was known for his role in Disney Channel’s Descendants films, the television show Jessie and the Grown Ups film franchise. The latest installment of the Descendants franchise will release in August of 2019.

Boyce was going to be a series regular in HBO’s upcoming show Mrs. Fletcher, which stars Kathryn Hahn. He was also set to appear on the television spinoff of the film American Satan, titled Paradise City.