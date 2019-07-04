TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man is facing a murder charge and seven counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon for a crash in Twin Falls that killed a woman and injured several others.

According to court documents filed in Twin Falls County, authorities have charged 34-year-old Cedric Mitchell for the multi-vehicle cash on June 7, on Blue Lakes Blvd and Heyburn Ave. Mitchell was first charged in Ada County with battery on a hospital worker after being sent there for treatment. In an earlier statement from Idaho State Police, Mitchell had been driving a GMC pickup truck that rear-ended another pickup on Heyburn Ave forcing it into two other vehicles on Blue Lakes Blvd.

60-year-old Maryann Steiner was a passenger in the pickup that was hit and later died from her injuries at the hospital. A Go-Fund-Me account was set up for her husband, Dwayne Steiner, after being severely injured in the crash. Several other people, including young children were involved in the crash. Mitchell is being held without bond while he waits for a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.