Campfires Temporarily Banned at Idaho Power Parks and Campgrounds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you are planning on using an Idaho Power campground or park anytime soon don't expect to have a campfire. Idaho Power announced on social media that campfires and charcoal grills are banned at all of its campgrounds and parks statewide. The ban is temporary because of the extreme fire conditions in Idaho. Idaho Power said propane stoves are ok to use to cook on. Many public lands (federal and state) in southern Idaho are under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the northern panhandle is under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that prohibits campfires entirely. The only area of Idaho not under any fire restrictions is in the central portion of the state in the wilderness. Stage 1 prohibits the use of campfires except in designated campsites with fire rings. It also prohibits people from smoking in areas with dry vegetation (see full list below).

The Idaho Department of Lands has developed a mapping tool online to help the public know the fire restrictions in specific areas of the state before they head out to enjoy the outdoors. The Fire Restriction Finder can be used with any computer or smart phone to look up an area of Idaho and see what the fire conditions are like. “The Fire Restrictions Finder is a mapping tool that is smartphone and computer friendly so you can plan activities accordingly,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller in a prepared statement. “We are doing everything we can to support getting this information to the public because we need the people of Idaho to take extra steps to prevent accidental fires right now. Even if that means changing your recreation plans for the sake of reducing wildfire risk.” Officials said fire restrictions are meant to prevent human caused fires.

