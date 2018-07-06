Can We Talk About This $52 Million Dollar Lot in Twin Falls

Yes, you read that right. There is 40 acres of land on Poleline and Grandview in Twin Falls listed at $52,272,000.

*spits water across room* 52 million dollars! What is there gold on the land?! It doesn't even come with a house!

Zillow - Lawrence Jones

I mean sure, if someone had an extra $52 million dollars laying around, maybe they would do it for fun, but I am seriously confused. It's just land!

It is said to be the best commercial property in Idaho according to the Zillow listing . But there is also a 52 acre lot at the end of Hankins road listed at only 4.5 million. Is this a typo?

What do you think?