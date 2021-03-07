Car Crashes Into Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls emergency crews responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Snake River Canyon Saturday afternoon.

Twin Falls Police confirmed Sunday morning that the vehicle is that of missing person Jalea Williams, who was killed in the incident. Police had been trying to locate her since Tuesday evening when she was last seen at her home.

The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews had responded to a vehicle that went over the edge of the canyon just east of the shopping center at around 6 p.m. Multiple agencies, including the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Air St. Luke's was able to land nearby to confirm the fatality. Crews then rappelled down into the canyon to retrieve the victim.

According to Magic Valley Paramedics, crews cleared the scene at around 9 p.m.