Car Crashes Into River Near Kamiah

KAMIAH, Idaho (KLIX)-A car crashed into a north Idaho river early Saturday and disappeared along with the driver.

Idaho State Police said in a statement the driver, Connie Williams, was headed east on U.S. Highway 12 in a Toyota Corolla when it went off the road and into the Clearwater River at around 5:51 a.m. ISP said the car was seen for a brief moment before it sank.

Crews used a helicopter and several boats to attempt to locate the car and victim, but all attempts for most of Saturday were unsuccessful. The crash investigation is ongoing. The public was asked to report to 911 if the car or victim is located.