Carey Woman Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Carey woman is facing mulitple charges, including felony drug charges, after a traffic stop in Hailey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Devnee Petefish was arrested after a traffic stop at around 10:36 p.m. on Wednesday. Petefish is charged with felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor open container. The sheriff's office also says the woman had two active warrants when she was arrested; felony probation violation and a misdemeanor failure to appear. Petefish is waiting for an arraignment while being held in the Blaine County Detention Center.