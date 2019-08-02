Casino Night Charity Event Helps Twin Falls Special Needs Kids

If you like to go to the casino and you want to help children with special needs, you may want to check out this charity event. There are a limited number of tickets available as well.

The Casino Night charity event is going to be at Blu on Addison Ave, across the street from Smith's. The proceed go to St. Luke's Health System Magic Valley Health Foundation's Children with Special Needs Fund. That is a mouthful to say that the money stays here in the Magic Valley to help kids who really need it.

Tickets are $75 and are available for purchase at Blu. There will be a no host full bar, hor d'ouvres and it is a semi formal/business casual event. There will also be a silent auction and raffles.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on August 10th and runs until 11 p.m. so channel your inner Vegas tourist.