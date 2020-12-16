Castleford Girl Killed in Accidental Shooting
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KLIX)-A young Castleford girl was killed when a gun accidentally went off Tuesday evening.
According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Castleford Quick Response Unit responded a little after 4 p.m. to the home. The sheriff's office released little information, but said in a brief statement the 11-year-old girl died after a gun accidentally discharged in the home.
The sheriff's office offered its thoughts and prayers to family of the young girl and community of Castleford.
