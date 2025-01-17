Lava Ridge Wind Project Pronounced Dead in Idaho

Jim Risch knows something and has a Cheshire grin. The Lava Ridge Wind Project is done. Finished. Off the table. Risch let the cat out of the bag at a U.S. Senate hearing. Senators were meeting with former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. He’s the Secretary of the Interior nominee, and he’s not a granola-gobbling lefty. His agency oversees the Bureau of Land Management, which approved the wind farm late last year. Now under new management, the turbine terror appears to be an afterthought.

Risch has been talking with incoming President Donald Trump. The wind farm is likely on Trump’s day-one hit list. Risch alluded to the short life span of the proposal during the hearing.

He also referenced outing BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning, an eco-terrorist who was selected by the Biden Administration to alter environmental policy radically. In one of her previous jobs, she attempted to change by spiking trees in a logging country.

Liberals and their media minions have called many Trump cabinet and cabinet-level nominees unfit for government service. They were fine with a fellow traveler like Stone-Manning. Risch said for the past four years she rarely attended any hearings on Capitol Hill.

The proposed wind farm has cost local governments a lot of money, which came from local taxpayers. If Kamala Harris had been elected President, you can bet the legal costs would have soared into the tens of millions for a project that was at least a decade away from construction.

This is truly a moment where the Magic Valley can collectively exhale. The little guy won.