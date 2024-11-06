Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Farm is Now DOA

I’ve been told Donald Trump is aware of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind project. It’s not something that he champions. The project is now dead on arrival. He’ll bring a broom into the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management. Deb Haaland, Secretary of Interior, is a political appointee. The same with eco-terrorist Tracy Stone-Manning at the BLM.

The woke mob in the deep state is on notice. They’ll be replaced by people who are grounded in reality.

Expect Trump to restore sanity to energy production, and he’ll be appointing more judges who don’t legislate environmental law from the bench. The Senate confirms judges. It’s going to be filled with even more Trump allies.

Pipelines will be restored, fracking will reign, and ultimately, there’s going to be an effort to mine in states like Idaho. We’re rich in minerals!

State Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon and her husband are mining engineers. They’ve told me Idaho alone has enough in the way of minerals to pay off the national debt. This would break our reliance on China, which isn’t only a rival but an enemy.

Lower energy costs mean lower heating bills. Cheaper drives to work. It also lowers the cost of shipping, whether across the seas, on the rails, or over the highways.

The Washington Post reported that Election Day tied a record for the warmest modern Election Day in the Capitol, but you couldn’t fry an egg on the sidewalk because eggs are too expensive.

