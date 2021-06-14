Child Drowns In Reservoir South of Elko

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A child drowned in the South Fork Reservoir in Elko County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call at around 1 p.m. that a child had gone under the water and didn't come back up near what is called the "Jet Ski Beach." The sheriff's office said several people had jumped in the water trying to find the juvenile, but were unsuccessful. The body was eventually located later that afternoon with help from the Nevada Division of Wildlife.

Due to the age of the child the Elko County Sheriff's Office will not identify will not be released.

