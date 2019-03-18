City to Hold Public Hearing About Proposed Hotel Near Canyon Rim

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls City Council will hold a public hearing today about a proposed hotel on the canyon rim.

The public hearing will be held on March 18, 2019, after the City Council meeting at City Hall. According to the agenda item, the council will review a request to amend a PUD (planned unit development) to allow the hotel as a permitted use in the area of 2151 Fillmore St. and increase the maximum building height to 60 feet.

This isn’t the first time a hotel was proposed along the rim. Over the past two decades there have been several PUDs approved in the area, and multiple amendments.

A Citizen’s Design Review Committee was created to consider a 10-story hotel and convention center, which was approved in January 2007. “However,” the city said, “staff has no record of a development agreement being approved by City Council to develop the property in that manner.”

If the proposed amendment is approved, it would outright permit a hotel on the property without a design review committee recommendation.

Residents are invited to attend the public hearing, which will be held after the usual council meeting that begins at 4 p.m.