Clark Fork Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in Fatal Crash

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A north Idaho man is facing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence charges following a fatal crash near Sagle Tuesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Robert Harp, 44, of Clark Fork had been driving a Dodge Shadow at around 12:49 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when he crossed the centerline on a curve and struck a Ford Festiva driven by 69-year-old Larry Court. Court had to be flown to Kootenai Health where he was pronounced dead.

A second vehicle trying to avoid the crash went off the shoulder of the road and hit a marker post, no one was injured in the vehicle. Northbound traffic was blocked for about two hours. The investigation is ongoing.