Coach Pete Coulson on Facing the Coronavirus

We get to check in with Coach Pete Coulson about once a month. He may be Idaho’s best motivational speaker. Likely the best in the Northwest.

For many people the coronavirus pandemic and the economic lockdown is the greatest crisis they’ll ever face in life. It’s a new experience and like one of my old coaches would’ve said about adversity, it’s when we separate the men from the boys.

He was bi-racial in a country where just a few years before his birth the nation was under Nazi rule.

Coach Pete lived his early years in an Austrian orphanage. He was bi-racial in a country where just a few years before his birth the nation was under Nazi rule. After being adopted by a loving family he was often challenged to bring his A-game to the aspects of life. He’s writing a book about his experiences. You could say he’s holding up quite well with the latest challenge.

His mother is 95-years-old. She lived through the Great Depression, had a front row seat to World War Two and then briefly suffered under Soviet occupation. The coronavirus hasn’t changed any of her daily habits.

Especially I would recommend you hear his line about hearses and U-Haul trailers. The man has a strong trust in God and doesn’t believe our material possessions are a good measure of the quality of a man or woman.