Collision with Snow Plow in East Idaho Sends One to Hospital

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be hospitalized Monday when the vehicle they were in hit an Idaho snow plow head-on.

According to Idaho State Police, 53-year-old passenger Veronica Mendez was in a Chevrolet Traverse from Las Vegas, NV, and had to be taken to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs when the SUV collided with an Idaho Transportation Department snow plow at a little before noon on State Highway 34.

The Chevrolet had been headed south on the highway just north of Soda Springs when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The Caribou County Sheriff's Office and Caribou County EMS also responded to the crash which blocked the roadway for about two hours.