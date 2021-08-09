HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River Valley authorities say a Colorado man is behind bars facing charges following a street fight that sent one person to the hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Adrien Andre Delvaux, 29, of Denver was charged with felony aggravated battery Saturday and booked into the Blaine County Detention Center for the alleged fight. Deputies responded to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center at around 3:30 a.m. for man being treated for injuries he got during a street fight on Main Street in Ketchum. The victim was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

