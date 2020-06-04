Juvenile Killed in Head-on with Log Truck Near Lewsiton

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a juvenile died in a head-on crash with a loaded log truck about 19 miles from Lewiston Wednesday morning.

The young male from Culdesac, Idaho was headed east on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6:53 a.m. in a 1997 Subaru Legacy when he crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on and was killed.

According to ISP, the semi was hauling a full load of logs, the truck driver from Lewiston was not injured in the crash. ISP said both drivers had their seat belts on. The roadway was blocked for about five hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.