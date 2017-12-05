UPDATE: ITD says that it will open the following driver's license offices: Ada, Bannock, Canyon, Kootenai, and Twin Falls counties. Technicians will be opening the offices to test the system to try and figure out the glitch. ALL other offices in the state will remain closed until further notices. Those who choose to do business at the opened offices should expect delays. If you can, wait to do your business, according to ITD. Titles and vehicle registration is not impacted by this computer problem and offices are open.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Transportation Department says a computer problem has shut down nearly all driver's license offices in the state. ITD in a statement, says Ada and Canyon County are the only offices that can process licenses at this time; registration and vehicle titling are not impacted. Officials say technicians have not been able to pin point the cause for the system error with began as more county DMV offices connected to the system to complete transactions. Eventually the system slowed down dramatically. Technicians are working on the problem, but it is not known when the system will be back up and running.