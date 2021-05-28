Construction on U.S. 93 East of Shoshone Starts June 1

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on U.S. Highway 93 east of Shoshone will start June 1, on a 12 mile section of roadway.

The Idaho Department of Transportation announced work will rehabilitate the base of the highway and will be resurfaced to provide a smoother ride for drivers. Knife River Corporation has been given the contract worth $7 million. ITD officials said the project will use new and existing materials to help the roadway last longer. Part of the project will also reconstruct the E 20 North intersection, with updated curves and realignment to meet current standards. Construction will force traffic into one lane of travel requiring flaggers and pilot cars to guide motorists through.

Most work is scheduled Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., however ITD said some Saturday work may be necessary. Construction is expected to wrap up by September.

