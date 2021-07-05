Construction Will Close Bridges Near Heyburn (7/6)

HEYBRUN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two bridges near Heyburn will undergo resurfacing starting July 6, that will require the structures to be closed to traffic.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the first bridge will be the 500 West Road overpass that spans Interstate 84. Drivers who usually use the overpass will be detoured at the interchange on Idaho Highway 27. Once work is complete on the 500 West Road bridge crews will move to the South Meridian Road overpass. Drivers will be detoured to 200 West Road to cross the interstate. Complete closure of these two bridges will let the contractor, Cannon Builders, to complete the work sooner. Work is expected to wrap up by October this year.

This is part of of a larger group of projects this summer to redo the surfaces of 13 bridges and nine overpasses in the Magic Valley. The work will help the structures last longer, according to ITD.

